LL Cool J slams Fox News over Palin show promo

KPLC Staff Report

Rapper LL Cool J slammed Fox News on his Twitter feed late Tuesday night over what he says is the network's usage of old interview footage of him to promote Sarah Palin's upcoming hour-long special.

In the angry Tweet, the rapper said "Fox lifted an old interview I gave in 2008 to someone else & are misrepresenting to the public in order to promote Sarah Palins Show. WOW."

The special, called Real American Stories, is one of the ex-Alaska governors many upcoming media ventures. The hour-long program is scheduled to air on Thursday and features interviews with GE CEO Jack Welch and country singer Toby Keith.