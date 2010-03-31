Obama gets prayers on his BlackBerry daily

KPLC Staff Report

President Barack Obama said in an interview on NBC's "Today" show Tuesday that he receives a daily prayer devotional on his BlackBerry.

Obama is the first president to carry one of the mobile devices, and said that he uses it to read prayers sent to him by several pastors from around the country who prayed with him during the 2008 campaign.

During an interview on NBC's "Today" show taped Monday and aired Tuesday, he called the online prayers a "wonderful thing."

Obama said he also convenes with the circle periodically at the White House.