Evangelist Alamo loses prison phone privileges

By The Associated Press

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - An attorney says convicted evangelist Tony Alamo has had his telephone privileges suspended for more than 400 days for violating Federal Bureau of Prisons policy.

Alamo attorney Phillip Kuhn says the 75-year-old Alamo was trying to conduct business over the phone from the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson, Ariz.

Fellow Alamo attorney John Wesley Hall Jr. says Alamo is appealing the disciplinary action. Hall says the bureau of prisons should have made sure Alamo knew he is not allowed to run a business enterprise from inside the prison before the rule was enforced.

Alamo was convicted in 2009 on 10 counts of taking young girls across state lines for sex. He was sentenced to 175 years in prison.