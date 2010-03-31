3 dead, suspect wounded in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in New Orleans are investigating the early morning shooting deaths of three women.

A man in his 70s, who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face, has been identified as a suspect in the case. Police said the man's wound was believed to be self-inflicted. The killings happened early Wednesday in the Treme (treh MAY) neighborhood.

