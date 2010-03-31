Delivery man stabbed to death

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (AP) - Authorities say a 50-year-old pizza delivery driver was stabbed to death during an apparent robbery in Youngsville.

Lt. Craig Stansbury, a spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, said deputies found Tim Falgout dead next to his vehicle outside of a home where is was making a delivery. Stansbury said Falgout died Monday night from multiple stab wounds.

He said initial evidence at the scene points to robbery as the motive because Falgout's wallet was missing.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)