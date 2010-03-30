Cowboys crush Warhawks, win fourth-straight

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Scoring runs never seems to be a problem for the McNeese State Cowboys.

MSU's offense and pitching staff performed very well as they defeated the UL-Monroe Warhawks, 13-1. Now the Pokes have won four games in a row. They have scored in double digits in all four of those games.

Outfielder Lee Orr hit two home runs. Matt Fontenot and Bryn Thompson also homered for McNeese. Five Cowboy pitchers combined to give up just one run on six hits. Tyler Davis, Ryan Sampere, Jaden Dillon, Phil Parcell, and Trey Brown also struck out six batters combined. Davis was the winning pitcher.

Every Cowboy in the starting lineup had at least one hit. Six hitters in the starting lineup had at least two hits. The Pokes had 17 hits as a team.

This win also wrapped up a nine-game home stand for MSU, their longest of the season.

Now McNeese State will go on the road to face the Central Arkansas Bears for three games. That series runs from April 1st through April 3rd.

