Troopers will conduct railroad enforcement detail in Troop D

The following is a press release from the Louisiana State Police:

Louisiana state troopers, in cooperation with railroad police officers, will be conducting a railroad enforcement detail somewhere in the Troop D area this week. The purpose of the detail is to promote attentiveness whenever motorists approach a railroad crossing. Last year, 11 people in Louisiana lost their lives in crashes with trains. This was the sixth highest number of fatalities in the nation.

During the detail, a trooper will be on the train to provide information on observed violations to nearby state and railroad police units. Louisiana state law requires motorists to obey traffic control devices including flashing red lights and gates at all railroad crossings. Failure to obey railroad warning signals may result in a $200.00 fine and 30 days in jail for a first offense with higher fines and increased jail time for additional violations.