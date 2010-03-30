Management changes at L'auberge du lac Casino - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Management changes at L'auberge du lac Casino

The following is a  press release from Pinnacle Entertainment:

LAS VEGAS, NV – Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE: PNK) today announced that Larry Lepinski, vice president and general manager for L'Auberge du Lac Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana is leaving the company to pursue other interests. Paul Hutchens has been named interim general manager. Hutchens is currently senior director of finance at the award-winning luxury resort.

 

Hutchens joined L'Auberge in 2006. He has more than fourteen years of property operations experience, previously as regional vice president of finance for Bally's and Resorts Casinos in Tunica, Mississippi; as director of finance for Argosy Gaming Company in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.; and as financial controller for Argosy in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Hutchens holds a master's degree in business administration from Louisiana State University and a bachelor of science degree in finance from Ohio State University.

 

The search for a new vice president and general manager to lead L'Auberge and its highly trained team members is already underway. Pinnacle Entertainment is seeking a candidate who can create a world class guest experience while boosting market share for the successful gaming resort; will have a strong community presence in Southwest Louisiana working with business leaders to grow the market as a destination of choice; will maintain L'Auberge's civic leadership role; and who will be a strong property leader representing the core values and mission of the company.

 

"We want to extend sincere thanks to Larry for his five years of leadership at L'Auberge in building the property into a world class gaming resort and the employer of choice for Southwest Louisiana," said Anthony Sanfilippo, Pinnacle president and chief executive officer. "Paul will provide steady leadership for the existing skilled management team in Lake Charles during this transition; he has extensive industry experience and in-depth knowledge of the property and the market."

 

"Lake Charles has been a wonderful place to live these past five years and I sincerely appreciate all that the community has done to embrace L'Auberge and my family," said Larry Lepinski. "L'Auberge would not have realized the tremendous successes it has experienced if not for the support of the people of Southwest Louisiana. My wife, Leigh, and I will miss everyone but are looking forward to relocating to our farm in Shreveport."  

 

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates casinos in Nevada, Louisiana, Indiana, Missouri and Argentina. In March 2010, Pinnacle opened its newest casino, River City, in south St. Louis County, Missouri. Pinnacle is also developing a second casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to be called Sugarcane Bay at L'Auberge du Lac, and a casino in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 River City, Lumière Place, L'Auberge du Lac and Sugarcane Bay are registered trademarks of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc.  All rights reserved.

 

