Arrest made in the fatal shooting of Lake Charles teenager

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- Lake Charles Police say they have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of 14 year old Alexus Rankins.

Alexus was shot while walking home from the movies on Saturday. Police say the bullet was intended for someone else. During Tuesday's news conference, police identified two of the three persons who investigators believe gun down Rankins.

The suspects are 18 year old Sean Newton and Joshua Lambert, both of Lake Charles. A third suspect was also arrested, but police did not release his name because he's a juvenile. The suspects were caught hiding out in Lafayette. All three are being charged with first degree murder.

They were brought back to Lake Charles Tuesday afternoon and are currently being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, no bond. Meanwhile, the search is on for additional suspects. Police would not say how many more suspects are wanted in connection to the fatal shooting.

A benefit account has been set up at Jeff Davis Bank for Alexus. A deposit can be made at any of the Jeff Davis Banks.

Copyright KPLC 2010. All rights reserved.