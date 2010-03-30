Samaritan Counseling Center of Imperial Calcasieu, Inc.

Owner: Samaritan Board of Directors

833 Hodges Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

337-433-4357

Days and Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 9-6, with evening appointments available by request

www.samaritanswla.org

Samaritan is a not for profit, spiritually sensitive counseling center providing counseling by licensed, professional counselors who work with children as young as two, adolescents, adults, families, marriages and adult issues. We file insurance and apply a subsidy for families whose household income is under $50,000. We are supported by United Way and many area houses of faith including the Catholic Diocese of Lake Charles, the District Office of the United Methodist Church and Temple Sinai.

Twenty two years ago, Monsignour Amos Vincent, from the Catholic Diocese of Lake Charles; Dr. Woodrow Smith, District Superintendent of the District Office of the United Methodist Church, and Rabbi Sherman Stein, of the Temple Sinai; came together to form a counseling center to meet the needs of religious and professional persons in Southwest Louisiana. Together, they formed a board of directors comprised of both clergy and laity who decided to affiliate with Samaritan Institute from Denver, Colorado. Samaritan Institute sets national accreditation standards which the local affiliate meets on a three year basis. The Center continues to be governed by a local board of both clergy and laity, and is still supported by the three original houses of faith as well as many additional churches, individuals, members of the Friends of Samaritan Organization and United Way.

Spiritually sensitive counseling is provided by licensed, professional counselors who are also trained in faith development. For people who feel that their faith is a source of strength in coping with their stressors, secular counseling is not adequate. Incorporating the dimension of faith into therapy is helpful.

We subsidize families whose household income is less than $50,000 per year. The cost of counseling is based on the number of persons in the family and the gross annual income. We accept most major insurances.

We also accept major credit cards. We have two satellite centers: First United Methodist Church in DeRidder and Christian World on Gauthier in Lake Charles.

Samaritan is expanding our services and expects to capture more of the insurance market.