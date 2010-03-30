State GOP chairman running for lt. gov.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The head of the state Republican Party says he is running for lieutenant governor this fall.

Louisiana Republican Party Chairman Roger Villere announced his plans Tuesday, saying he was launching a campaign focused on economic development. Villere, from Metairie, joins two other Republicans who have announced for the race: Secretary of State Jay Dardenne and St. Tammany Parish President Kevin Davis.

Villere has been head of the state GOP since 2004. A list of politicians has expressed interest in the lieutenant governor's job vacated by Mitch Landrieu, who was recently elected mayor of New Orleans. The primary election to fill the lieutenant governor's seat will be held Oct. 2.

