State Farm wants rate increase for home coverage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. has filed an average 9.9 percent rate increase request for homeowners coverage in Louisiana.

State Farm is Louisiana's largest home insurer with just over 300,000 policyholders. In February, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon rejected the company's request for an average 19.1 percent rate hike. Donelon said that increase would be unreasonable.

State Farm received an average 8.3 percent increase last year in Louisiana after asking for 13.7 percent.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)