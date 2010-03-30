Teen dies in hit and run accident

OPELOUSAS, LA (AP) - Opelousas Police Chief Perry Gallow says 17-year-old Tyrell Devon Jenkins was killed in a hit-and-run bicycle-vehicle accident.

Gallow said Jenkins was traveling north on La. Highway 357 Monday night when he was struck by a car. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the car that hit Jenkins has damage to the right front fender.

Information from: The Daily World, http://www.dailyworld.com

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)