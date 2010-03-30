Firefighters could be exempt from expired certifications - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Firefighters could be exempt from expired certifications

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A state legislator in Louisiana has launched a new bill that would exempt firefighters from medical fines when giving care to patients as an EMT under an expired certification.

Rep. Karen St. Germain of Plaquemine is authoring House Bill 1030 and it is already working its way through the legislature.

The purpose of the bill is to exempt firefighters from the authority of the Louisiana Emergency Medical Services Certification Commission to conduct disciplinary hearings, request investigations, and initiate prosecution.

The Louisiana Firefighter's Union is backing St. Germain's bill.

Union member Jeremy Leblanc of the Lake Charles Fire Department said the crews respond to hundreds of extrications and car accidents every year.

Leblanc said in some circumstances EMS certifications aren't always up to date in time for emergencies.

"It's really a gloomy cloud that might hang over your head knowing that you can't do certain things because your certificate or your certification just expired," said Leblanc.

Leblanc said now if a firefighter is performing EMT duties with an expired certification then it is an automatic fine.

But under the proposed bill, a medical oversight committee would review the actions of the EMT and determine whether or not a fine is necessary.

Leblanc said he supports this bill as it will further protect firefighters while they are out performing their duties.

"If you're doing the best you can and you're trying to help other people, it's always good to know that you are covered," said Leblanc.

House bill 1030 just made its way in to the legislature on Monday, March 29th.

If you would like to read St. Germain's entire bill, click on "House Bill 1030" to the right.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly