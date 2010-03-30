Palin steps up rhetoric against her detractors - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Palin steps up rhetoric against her detractors

By The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -- Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin had some harsh words for her detractors in the health care debate with a thinly veiled, March Madness-themed Facebook post in which she declared, "never retreat, instead RELOAD!"

The title of the former Alaska governor's Facebook post on Sunday was "Warning: Subject to New Politically Correct Language Police Censorship." Palin then discussed her love of college basketball and compared the NCAA tournament to a "heated, competitive primary election."

The former basketball player then stepped some of the rhetoric she has employed recently to describe her dislike of the Democrat-backed health overhaul.

She wrote about using "strong weapons" and "big guns" to drive to the basket. She urged teams to "shoot with accuracy; aim high and remember it takes blood, sweat and tears to win." She says "bombing through the press" is part of what teams must do to help reach their goals.

"To the teams that desire making it this far next year: Gear up! In the battle, set your sights on next season's targets! From the shot across the bow - the first second's tip-off - your leaders will be in the enemy's crosshairs, so you must execute strong defensive tactics," she wrote. "You won't win only playing defense, so get on offense!"

"If the other side tries to push back," she added later, "your attitude should be 'go for it.' Get in their faces and argue with them."

Democrats have criticized Palin for using such loaded language at a time when lawmakers have reported receiving threats of violence for supporting the health bill. Over the weekend in Alaska, a window was reported smashed at the state Democratic Party headquarters.

Palin has dismissed the controversy over her words as "ginned up." At a recent campaign appearance for her former running mate, Sen. John McCain, she said: "When we take up our arms, we're talking about our vote."

In a Facebook posting last week, Palin said she planned to use her political action committee to win for "Commonsense Conservatives" 20 seats held by House Democrats who voted for the health care legislation. Her pitch for people to join her in "a fight to elect people across the nation who will bring common sense to Washington," was accompanied by a map with crosshairs on those states.

Jerry McBeath, a political science professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said Palin's rhetoric isn't inconsistent with what she used while in Alaska.

"She's a populist, so she wants to rev up the supporters," he said Monday.

There's nothing unusual about that, particularly during a political year, but there's a responsibility that accompanies it, he said. He called Palin "one factor among several in a heated media environment."

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly