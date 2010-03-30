GOP fires staffer over $1,946 topless club visit

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican National Committee has fired a staffer who helped organize a $1,946 visit last month to a sex-themed Hollywood club, and the GOP says it will recoup the money from a donor who also participated.

The episode is the latest in a string of questionable spending by the RNC as Republicans prepare for a costly election season in which they hope to take dozens of House and Senate seats from Democrats.

An RNC internal memo says the Feb. 4 outing to Voyeur West Hollywood involved several members of the "Young Eagles" GOP group who had been in Los Angeles for a meeting. A memo from RNC lawyer Ken McKay said that an unnamed staffer, who had been warned that such activities did not qualify for reimbursement, has been fired.