List of candidates for McNeese president released - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

List of candidates for McNeese president released

The following is a news release from the University of Louisiana System:

BATON ROUGE – The McNeese State University Presidential Search Committee will meet in Baton Rouge on April 8 to review applications and select semi-finalist candidates to invite for interviews on campus. 

The search process involves committee members selecting semi-finalist candidates to interview publicly on the campus, which will take place the week of April 12. After semi-finalist interviews, the committee may choose at least two candidates to recommend to the UL System Board of Supervisors.

To date, nine candidates have applied to the University of Louisiana System and three applications are pending. The nine completed applicants are:

·         Mitchell Adrian, Dean of the College of Business at McNeese State University. Adrian earned a Doctor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

·         Dean L. Bresciani, Adjunct Professor and former Vice President for Student Affairs at Texas A&M University. Bresciani earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Arizona.

·         Kwo-Sun Chu, former Senior Executive at Sowela Technical Community College. Chu earned a Doctor of Philosophy from Kent State University.

·         Jeanne Daboval, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at McNeese State University. Daboval earned a Doctor of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.

·         John M. Garic, Dean of the College of Technology at Montana Tech. Garic earned a Juris Doctorate from Loyola University.

·         Bahman Ghorashi, Dean of the College of Engineering at Cleveland State University. Ghorashi earned a Doctor of Philosophy from Ohio State University.

·         Gwyndolyn McClellan, President/CEO of WIMAC and Valuable Quality Publishing Company. McClellan earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Kansas, a Doctor of Divinity from Oval Bible College and a Doctor of Biblical Studies from Mount Carmel Institute of Biblical Studies.

·         Ashok K. Roy, Assistant Vice President for Finance and Associate Professor of Asian Studies at Kennesaw State University. Roy earned a Doctor of Philosophy from Sardar Patel University in India.

·         Martin M. Shapiro, Professor of Marketing, Management and International Business at Berkeley Colleges. Shapiro earned a Doctor of Philosophy from New York University.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly