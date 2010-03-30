List of candidates for McNeese president released

The following is a news release from the University of Louisiana System:

BATON ROUGE – The McNeese State University Presidential Search Committee will meet in Baton Rouge on April 8 to review applications and select semi-finalist candidates to invite for interviews on campus.

The search process involves committee members selecting semi-finalist candidates to interview publicly on the campus, which will take place the week of April 12. After semi-finalist interviews, the committee may choose at least two candidates to recommend to the UL System Board of Supervisors.

To date, nine candidates have applied to the University of Louisiana System and three applications are pending. The nine completed applicants are:

· Mitchell Adrian, Dean of the College of Business at McNeese State University. Adrian earned a Doctor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

· Dean L. Bresciani, Adjunct Professor and former Vice President for Student Affairs at Texas A&M University. Bresciani earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Arizona.

· Kwo-Sun Chu, former Senior Executive at Sowela Technical Community College. Chu earned a Doctor of Philosophy from Kent State University.

· Jeanne Daboval, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at McNeese State University. Daboval earned a Doctor of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.

· John M. Garic, Dean of the College of Technology at Montana Tech. Garic earned a Juris Doctorate from Loyola University.

· Bahman Ghorashi, Dean of the College of Engineering at Cleveland State University. Ghorashi earned a Doctor of Philosophy from Ohio State University.

· Gwyndolyn McClellan, President/CEO of WIMAC and Valuable Quality Publishing Company. McClellan earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Kansas, a Doctor of Divinity from Oval Bible College and a Doctor of Biblical Studies from Mount Carmel Institute of Biblical Studies.

· Ashok K. Roy, Assistant Vice President for Finance and Associate Professor of Asian Studies at Kennesaw State University. Roy earned a Doctor of Philosophy from Sardar Patel University in India.

· Martin M. Shapiro, Professor of Marketing, Management and International Business at Berkeley Colleges. Shapiro earned a Doctor of Philosophy from New York University.