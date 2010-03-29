La. to try again for fed education grants

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's education chief says the state will apply again for federal education grants through the "Race to the Top" program.

Louisiana had been a finalist for grants through the $4 billion-plus program but lost out to Delaware and Tennessee. Superintendent of Education Paul Pastorek said Monday that state officials will take a look at what went into the U.S. Department of Education decision and re-apply for a second round of money this spring.

