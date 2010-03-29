Big A Jewelry & Pawn Shop

Owner: Butch Tinker
817 East Prien Lake Road
and 2102 Martin Luther King Pkwy in
Lake Charles
Phone Number: 337- 478-9643
Days and Times of Operation: Mon – Fri 8am- 5:30am Saturday 8am – 3pm
Short on Cash? Big A buys jewelry, guns, tools, broken jewelry ( scap gold) or we loan money on just about anything worth anything!
We treat you like a friend and pay you like family!
