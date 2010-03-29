Explosives found in Beauregard Parish

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC)- Beauregard Sheriff's officials tell 7 News explosives were found in DeRidder on Maul Street.

Sheriff Ricky Moses says some folks were cleaning out an old barn when they found a case of old dynamite with some blasting caps. Officials believe the sticks of dynamite have been there untouched for more than 40 years. State Police and HAZMAT crews are out there now attempting to remove the dynamite. No injuries have been reported.

KPLC 7 News has a crew on the scene and will have the latest in tonight's newscast and on kplctv.com.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.