Jury rules in favor of trailer company

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal jury has rejected a New Orleans man's claims that government contractors after Hurricane Katrina provided him with a trailer that exposed him to dangerous fumes.

Eight jurors unanimously decided that a trailer made by Forest River Inc. of Goshen, Ind., and occupied by 39-year-old Lyndon Wright was not "unreasonably dangerous," in its construction or design.

The jury also found that Shaw Environmental Inc. of Baton Rouge was not negligent in installing Wright's trailer.

The case is the second of several "bellwether" trials designed to test the merits of and possibly resolve other claims over formaldehyde exposure in FEMA trailers. A jury in September also found in favor of the companies.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)