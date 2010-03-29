Teenager killed in Concordia Parish

VIDALIA, La. (AP) - State police say a teenager died in a one-car accident near Vidalia.

Troopers say 18-year-old Jimmy Williams Jr. died early Monday morning when the car in which he was a passenger left a Concordia Parish road, flipped over and hit a utility pole. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 17-year-old Cody McEntyre of Vidalia, was injured and taken to a hospital in Natchez, Miss. A second passenger in the car, 17-year-old Jenny Jo Williams, the victim's brother, suffered moderate injuries and is being treated at the same Mississippi hospital.

