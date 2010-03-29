Lawmakers return to State Capitol for start of legislative session

By Michael Addison - email

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) - Today, the 2010 legislative session kicks off at the State Capitol.

Lawmakers have been out of session since last June, and this year's agenda is already causing a lot of controversy.

The session begins at Noon, with more than 1900 bills proposed and a set of deep budget problems awaiting lawmakers.

Gov. Bobby Jindal will outline his vision for balancing the budget when he speaks to a joint session of the House and Senate in the afternoon.

Lawmakers will have to confront a potential $400 million deficit.

Also on the agenda, more than 100 pre-filed bills dealing with issues ranging from the state's rainy day fund, to saggy pants, to Internet-based textbooks in public schools.

Other proposals deal with making texting while driving an offense for which police officers could pull you over, and opening the records of the governor's office to public view.

The session runs until June 21.

