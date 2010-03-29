West Cal-Cam Hospital board member reacts to tax passage

By Lee Peck - bio | email

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Voters in both Calcasieu and Cameron approved a 6.95 mill property tax for the West Cal-Cam Hospital. The ten year prop passed by more than a thousand votes at 58 percent to 42 percent and will help expand emergency operations at the Sulphur location while improving care at their facilities in Hackberry and Vinton.

It's expected to generate five million dollars per year. Hospital board chairman Bobby LeTard says it will also offer stability during these uncertain economic times.

"With all of the cuts that we figure that are coming, at least we have some fall back room on it. It's very gratifying that the people are willing to pay for quality medical care and we think the west-cal cam hospital is in a position to offer that," said LeTard.

Hospital officials say they'll start collecting on the tax after the start of the new year.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.