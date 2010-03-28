Teen hit by stray bullet dies from her injuries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Teen hit by stray bullet dies from her injuries

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- The fourteen year old girl that was shot while walking home from the movies has died. Now, the police are asking for the community's help in bringing her killer to justice.

It is quiet now, but that was not the case on Saturday, as shots rang out from a car passing Dixy Dr. in Lake Charles. All that remains now is small blood stain along the side walk where a the girl was gunned down; a bullet intended for someone else. Residents in the area hope the killer is caught.

"It's not very good that you walk around the neighborhood and people get shot just like that," said Kyrianna Brown.

"If they do find the people who did this, I hope they go to jail. Because, you really shouldn't be shooting at anybody anyway," said Kernecia Brown.

Police are confident they will find the person or persons responsible.

"Detectives are held over, working this case around the clock to insure to our public, and the family, but more importantly the victim of this tragedy, that we are going to do everything that we can to insure that we find who's responsible for this," said Sgt. Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police department.

Police believe there were 35 to 50 witnesses who may have seen the shooting take place, but so far they have only received a small amount of phone calls. Now, crime stoppers along with the Lake Charles police department are offering a reward for the information that leads to an arrest.

"A young child, who has friends and her entire life in front of her, some punk drove by and shot at someone else, it was intended for someone else, and it struck a fourteen year old kid who is now dead as a result of that action. Let's partner up as a community, a family, if you will, and find out that information, and allow us to get out on the streets, and get the person that's involved in this.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

