Garden festival in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Garden festival in Lake Charles

By Jason Belk - bio | email 

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Garden Festival wrapped up its stay in Lake Charles this afternoon.

Hundreds of people gathered at Burton Coliseum to purchase all kinds of plants and outdoor decor, but they also learn about gardening from people known as Master Gardeners.

You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Master Gardener?

"You study gardening and you study what to do with gardening, you study cropigation and grafting and everything about gardening," said Jo Thompson, a Master Gardener coordinator.

For Master Gardeners being able to educate people about gardening and working outdoors is just as much of a thrill as being able to work on one of their own.

"Being a Master Gardener is not just about gardening, it's a volunteer, any master gardener has to be willing to share his experiences, his knowledge and much of his time with the public," said J.J. Window, the President of the Southwest Louisiana Master Gardeners Association.

For Master Gardeners, events like the Garden Festival are the perfect opportunity to interact with the public.

"I enjoy giving people tips on what they need to do and helping them out, helping them make things grow, be green and look pretty," said Thompson.

But when being a master gardener, sometimes all it takes is a simple slogan to live by.

"I say this to a lot of people, anybody that messes around in the dirt, they good people," said Window.

All master gardeners do agree, you are never too old or too young to begin gardening.

