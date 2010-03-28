Why Chris Duncan won the Sulphur mayoral race

by Brandon Richards bio | email

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC-TV) – It was a political upset as Sulphur city councilman Chris Duncan defeated incumbent two-term mayor Ron LeLeux Saturday night.

To many, LeLeux seemed destined for a third term.

But it was not meant to be.

Duncan walked away with 54 percent of the vote compared to 46 percent for LeLeux, a margin of less than 500 votes. It was still a fairly close race.

One reason LeLeux lost may be the fact that Duncan's voters, many of whom have a positive view of LeLeux, were simply ready for a change and didn't want a three-term mayor.

"I believe he's done a great job as far as beautifying our city," said William Elder, a Duncan supporter, about the job LeLeux was doing as mayor. "There [are] a lot of things I've seen in the past that maybe could have been done differently."

"Ron's a fine guy," said Troy Darby, another Duncan supporter. "He did some great things for our city."

Darby, a businessman and land use commissioner, said LeLeux become detached from the business community during his second term.

"With Chris' vision, I think he'll be willing to listen," said Darby.

Another reason LeLeux lost may have been because Duncan was LeLeux's first serious challenger since his first election back in 2002. LeLeux did not have an opponent for his reelection in 2006. During this campaign it seemed everywhere in Sulphur you found a blue LeLeux sign, you also found a yellow Duncan sign.

Also, voter turnout was only 35 percent on Saturday. LeLeux voters may have simply stayed at home, believing their guy would cruise to an easy victory.

All of this, of course, is just speculation. Each voter may have had his or her own unique reasons for voting the way they did.

Whatever their reasons, Sulphur voters decided to shake things up and go with something different this time around.

