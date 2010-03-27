Hornets eliminated

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – The New Orleans Hornets were eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday, losing to the Portland Trail Blazers 112-101.

In his third game back Chris Paul played 31 minutes, scoring seven points, 10 assists, and three steals. Darren Collison led the Hornets with 22 points. Collison was a perfect 10 of 10 in shooting from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line, but the night belonged to the Trail Blazers.

Brandon Roy scored 28 points, helping the Blazers capture their tenth win in twelve games.

The Hornets will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 7:00pm.

