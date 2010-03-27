LeLeux concedes to Duncan in Sulphur

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Mayor of Sulphur, Ron LeLeux has conceded the race to challenger city councilman Chris Duncan.

Duncan told 7 News voters wanted a change and said he is looking forward to working with LeLeux on the transition.

7 News reached out to Leleux for comment but Leleux declined, saying the night belonged to Duncan. Leleux congratulated Duncan on his victory.

Duncan won with 54% of the vote to Leleux's 46%.

"I'm very humbled I had this great support," said Leleux. "[Voters] were ready for a change."

This would have been LeLeux's third consecutive term.

