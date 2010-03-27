March 27, 2010 - Election Results - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

March 27, 2010 - Election Results

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The following numbers are as reported by the Office of the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Allen Parish::

Recreation District No. 1 - 3.10 mills tax continuation - BOC - 10 years
14 of 14 precincts reporting
122 - 39% - YES
190 - 61% - NO

Road District No. 5 - 10 mills - Police Jury - 10 years
16 of 16 precincts reporting
139 - 43% - YES
184 - 57% - NO

School District Ward One - 12.47 mills - School Board - 10 years
13 of 13 precincts reporting
179 - 77% - YES
54 - 23% - NO

School District No. 4 - $2,035,000 bonds - School Board - not exceeding 20 years
6 of 6 precincts reporting
274 - 74% - YES
98 - 26% - NO

Beauregard Parish::

Councilman at Large - City of DeRidder - (two to be elected)
13 of 13 precincts reporting
732 - 40% - Vincent Labue (D)
731 - 40% - Hayward Steele (D)
370 - 20% - Todd Suire (R)

Alderman - Town of Merryville - (five to be elected)
1 of 1 precincts reporting
95 - 11% - Mark Allen (D)
116 - 14% - Elton R. Havens (N)
153 - 18% - Teresa Havens (N)
89 - 10% - Billie Johnson (N)
142 - 17% - Beaver B. Knighton (D)
127 - 15% - "Tami" Longoria (D)
128 - 15% - Sarah C. Whitehead (N)

Councilman - District 2, City of DeRidder
7 of 7 precincts reporting
174 - 57% - Faith Buckley Thomas (D)
129 - 43% - Danny Washington (D)

Calcasieu Parish::

Mayor - City of Sulphur
12 of 12 precincts reporting
2555 - 54% - Christopher "Chris" Duncan (R)
2156 - 46% - Ronald "Ron" LeLeux (D)

Councilman - District 3, City of Sulphur
5 of 5 precincts reporting
474 - 53% - Veronica Allison (D)
413 - 47% - Lynwood Burkhalter (N)

School District No. 34 - $49,000,000 bonds - School Board - not to exceed 20 years
24 of 24 precincts reporting
636 - 24% - YES
2064 - 76% - NO

Cameron Parish::

Lower Cameron Hospital District No. 2 - 6 mills - BOC - 10 years
2 of 2 precincts reporting
70 - 95% - YES
4 - 5% - NO

Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes::

Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital Service District - 6.95 mills - BOC - 10 years
35 of 35 precincts reporting
4059 - 58% - YES
2897 - 42% - NO

Jefferson Davis Parish::

City of Jennings - 1% S&U - City Council - 25 years
6 of 6 precincts reporting
712 - 80% - YES
175 - 20% - NO

Vernon Parish::

Mayor - City of Leesville
14 of 14 precincts reporting
158 - 13% - Philip D. Andrus (D)
27 - 2% - Shirley Ford (N)
422 - 34% - Lue P. Kennedy (D)
623 - 51% - Robert Rose (D)

Mayor - Town of New Llano
7 of 7 precincts reporting
309 - 71% - Freddie Boswell (D)
129 - 29% - Colleen Dungca (N)

Chief of Police - Town of New Llano
7 of 7 precincts reporting
237 - 56% - Danny Hunt (D)
186 - 44% - William "Bill" Melchiorri (N)

Councilman - District 2, City of Leesville
2 of 2 precincts reporting
209 - 50% - Willie Mae Kennedy (D)
12 - 3% - William Lewis, Jr. (D)
194 - 47% - William R. "Coach" Thomas (D)

Councilman - District 3, City of Leesville
4 of 4 precincts reporting
104 - 35% - "Danny" Dowd (R)
94 - 31% - Ryan Keeton (R)
102 - 34% - Jaymie Mitchell Wright (D)

Councilmen - Town of New Llano - (five to be elected)
7 of 7 precincts reporting
269 - 15% - "Charlie" Balthrop (D)
209 - 11% - Anthony Boswell (D)
289 - 16% - Charlotte Cooper (D)
175 - 10% - "Ernie" Phaneuf (R)
132 - 7% - Terry Speicher (R)
130 - 7% - C C "Buddy" Tibbitts (D)
298 - 16% - Carolyn H. Todd (D)
322 - 18% - Ervin Wilson (D)

 

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

