March 27, 2010 - Election Results

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The following numbers are as reported by the Office of the Louisiana Secretary of State.

For races that are not included on our list below, you can find them by clicking here.

Allen Parish::



Recreation District No. 1 - 3.10 mills tax continuation - BOC - 10 years

14 of 14 precincts reporting

122 - 39% - YES

190 - 61% - NO



Road District No. 5 - 10 mills - Police Jury - 10 years

16 of 16 precincts reporting

139 - 43% - YES

184 - 57% - NO



School District Ward One - 12.47 mills - School Board - 10 years

13 of 13 precincts reporting

179 - 77% - YES

54 - 23% - NO



School District No. 4 - $2,035,000 bonds - School Board - not exceeding 20 years

6 of 6 precincts reporting

274 - 74% - YES

98 - 26% - NO



Beauregard Parish::



Councilman at Large - City of DeRidder - (two to be elected)

13 of 13 precincts reporting

732 - 40% - Vincent Labue (D)

731 - 40% - Hayward Steele (D)

370 - 20% - Todd Suire (R)



Alderman - Town of Merryville - (five to be elected)

1 of 1 precincts reporting

95 - 11% - Mark Allen (D)

116 - 14% - Elton R. Havens (N)

153 - 18% - Teresa Havens (N)

89 - 10% - Billie Johnson (N)

142 - 17% - Beaver B. Knighton (D)

127 - 15% - "Tami" Longoria (D)

128 - 15% - Sarah C. Whitehead (N)



Councilman - District 2, City of DeRidder

7 of 7 precincts reporting

174 - 57% - Faith Buckley Thomas (D)

129 - 43% - Danny Washington (D)



Calcasieu Parish::



Mayor - City of Sulphur

12 of 12 precincts reporting

2555 - 54% - Christopher "Chris" Duncan (R)

2156 - 46% - Ronald "Ron" LeLeux (D)



Councilman - District 3, City of Sulphur

5 of 5 precincts reporting

474 - 53% - Veronica Allison (D)

413 - 47% - Lynwood Burkhalter (N)



School District No. 34 - $49,000,000 bonds - School Board - not to exceed 20 years

24 of 24 precincts reporting

636 - 24% - YES

2064 - 76% - NO



Cameron Parish::



Lower Cameron Hospital District No. 2 - 6 mills - BOC - 10 years

2 of 2 precincts reporting

70 - 95% - YES

4 - 5% - NO



Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes::



Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital Service District - 6.95 mills - BOC - 10 years

35 of 35 precincts reporting

4059 - 58% - YES

2897 - 42% - NO



Jefferson Davis Parish::



City of Jennings - 1% S&U - City Council - 25 years

6 of 6 precincts reporting

712 - 80% - YES

175 - 20% - NO



Vernon Parish::



Mayor - City of Leesville

14 of 14 precincts reporting

158 - 13% - Philip D. Andrus (D)

27 - 2% - Shirley Ford (N)

422 - 34% - Lue P. Kennedy (D)

623 - 51% - Robert Rose (D)



Mayor - Town of New Llano

7 of 7 precincts reporting

309 - 71% - Freddie Boswell (D)

129 - 29% - Colleen Dungca (N)



Chief of Police - Town of New Llano

7 of 7 precincts reporting

237 - 56% - Danny Hunt (D)

186 - 44% - William "Bill" Melchiorri (N)



Councilman - District 2, City of Leesville

2 of 2 precincts reporting

209 - 50% - Willie Mae Kennedy (D)

12 - 3% - William Lewis, Jr. (D)

194 - 47% - William R. "Coach" Thomas (D)



Councilman - District 3, City of Leesville

4 of 4 precincts reporting

104 - 35% - "Danny" Dowd (R)

94 - 31% - Ryan Keeton (R)

102 - 34% - Jaymie Mitchell Wright (D)



Councilmen - Town of New Llano - (five to be elected)

7 of 7 precincts reporting

269 - 15% - "Charlie" Balthrop (D)

209 - 11% - Anthony Boswell (D)

289 - 16% - Charlotte Cooper (D)

175 - 10% - "Ernie" Phaneuf (R)

132 - 7% - Terry Speicher (R)

130 - 7% - C C "Buddy" Tibbitts (D)

298 - 16% - Carolyn H. Todd (D)

322 - 18% - Ervin Wilson (D)