Jennings votes on sales tax Saturday

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - The city of Jennings is voting on a one percent sales tax today and the polls have been slow throughout most of the day.

The mayor has publicly asked people to vote yes, and those who have come out feel strongly about their side of the issue.

"We need the tax and we need to continue to do things we have been doing for our city, and that's the way it should be," said Jennings resident, Joseph Broussard.

There were some voters who felt differently and that there should not be a one percent tax.

The money from the tax is for police, fire, public works and other city services, and brings in about two million dollars a year.

The final votes won't be tallied until this evening, but a big concern was the lack of voter turnout throughout the morning and afternoon.

"I don't think people have very much interest, it's a tax issue, and mostly concerned with other things. It would be good if they could come out because we're all citizens, and we're all involved and it means something to us," said George Griffith, a Jennings resident.

The lack of voters for the tax issue is something that Griffith understands, but wishes would change.

"People think of taxes as kind of a dry subject and I guess that it is, so it's important that it comes through. It would be nice if the schools would teach people the importance of this, but I that's a hard thing to work out," said Griffith.

Polls close at 8:00 this evening, so those who haven't had a chance to vote still have time.

