Pryce Street dedicated on Saturday

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Pryce family has been providing services in Lake Charles for many years, and the family was honored on Saturday.

The store has been up and running for over a century. Opening in 1908, it continues to meet the needs of its customers.

Mayor Randy Roach and other officials were in attendance for the special ceremony in revealing the new sign.

The Pryce family says they are thankful for the dedication, and they plan to keep on serving the city.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.