Free To Breathe Walk

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds of people from across the Southwest came out to the Free to Breathe 5K Run at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Saturday.

The run is hosted by the SWLA Lung Cancer Group Partnership and is designed to raise awareness and funds for lung cancer.

The event is in its second year, and so far has raised over $110,000. This year's honors were in the memory of Dr. Charles "Chick" White and Lynn Berry.

Prizes were awarded to an overall winner and top male and female finishers, but everyone who participated is a winner for their contribution in making the event very successful.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.