Voters in Jennings head to the polls

By Shawn Herndon – sherndon@kplctv.com

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) – Voters are heading to the polls today in Jennings to vote on a 1% sales tax that has caused a little bit of controversy.

The sales tax as actually been collected since 1978, but due to legal reasons the ballot won't call the tax a renewal.

If passed, the tax will last for the next 25 years.

The money that would be collected is estimated to be around $2 million a year and would be spent on constructing, improving, operating and maintaining things like streets, drainage, water works, sewers, parks, and the fire and police departments.

According to crews on the scene, voting has been slow to start with, but officials are confident that the tax will pass.

