Sulphur residents head to the polls on Saturday

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur residents will decide who will serve the next term as mayor and city councilman. Residents will also vote on whether or not to approve a 10 year, 6.95 mill property tax proposal for the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

Incumbent Mayor Ron LeLeux is trying to fend off a challenge from City Councilman Chris Duncan.

Veronica Allison and Lynnwood Burkhalter are competing for city council.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Voters should bring official photo I.D.'s if they plan on voting.

