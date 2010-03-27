Allen Parish school tax passes, Calcasieu school bond fails

UPDATE: Allen Parish school taxes pass, Calcasieu Parish school bond fails

Allen Parish schools' $2 million bond issue passes as 76% of the voters voted yes and 24% voted no.

The 12.47 mill property tax also passes with 77% of the voters voting yes and 23% voting no.

Calcasieu Parish's $49 million dollar bond issue for construction of 8 area schools fails with 24% voting yes and 76% voting no.

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Voters throughout Calcasieu and Allen parishes voted on different school property taxes and bond issues on Saturday, March 27th.

Calcasieu Parish voters voted on a $49 million bond issue in school district number 34.

The bond issue would provide new construction and renovations at 6 elementary schools, S. J. Welsh middle school and Barbe high school.

Annette Ballard, CPSB member for District 4, said the district is in great need of these repairs for safety issues.

"It's to get heavy, heavy traffic off of our highly traveled roads," said Ballard. "We're going to have drives that will go around the back of the property and come out and exit at another point."

Other voters in the district felt the bond is not necessary.

"I think they have enough already," said Charles Cox, a voter in Calcasieu Parish. "While economic times are hard, everybody is supposed to be without except government. It's just time that we said that's enough."

Allen Parish voters are voting on two different school issues.

The first issue voters will vote on is a $2,035,000 bond issue that would go toward re-roofing the gym of Fairview high school and reconstructing a 9-classroom building.

"We use so many portable buildings to house kids," said Ron Stark, the boy's basketball coach at Fairview high school. "They have been housed in these portable buildings for that last 12 years."

But if the bond does pass the students will be moved out of the portable buildings and into a 9 classroom building.

Some voters in Allen Parish feel the school bond is the way to go.

"I'm willing to pay the tax," said Janessa Ramos, a voter in Allen parish. "Any endeavor requires funding and I feel this is a good way to fund it."

Other voters felt differently about the issue.

"I'm just not certain if this is the proper way to do it with the new tax that's going to put some hardship on some people in the area," said Scott Laird, a voter in Allen Parish.

The second issue is a $12.47 mill property tax that would pay for maintenance renewal for the Oberlin school district.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.