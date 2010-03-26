Peterson delivers game-winning hit

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Jace Peterson's RBI single in the bottom of the tenth lifted the Cowboys to an 11-10 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
A five-run first inning for McNeese gave them a big early lead. Then Steven Irvine drove in two runs on a single in the bottom of the second inning, making it 7-0. Irvine had five RBI's.
Then the Islanders came roaring back to make a game of it, scoring six runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings combined.
After the Islanders rallied, the game was tied at 9-9 going into the ninth inning. Corpus Christi's Trey Hernandez hit a solo home run to lead off the inning.
But in the bottom of the ninth, MSU's Lee Orr hit a solo home run of his own to tie the game up at 10-10.
Games two and three of the series are on March 27th & 28th.
