Peterson delivers game-winning hit

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Jace Peterson's RBI single in the bottom of the tenth lifted the Cowboys to an 11-10 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

A five-run first inning for McNeese gave them a big early lead. Then Steven Irvine drove in two runs on a single in the bottom of the second inning, making it 7-0. Irvine had five RBI's.

Then the Islanders came roaring back to make a game of it, scoring six runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings combined.

After the Islanders rallied, the game was tied at 9-9 going into the ninth inning. Corpus Christi's Trey Hernandez hit a solo home run to lead off the inning.

But in the bottom of the ninth, MSU's Lee Orr hit a solo home run of his own to tie the game up at 10-10.

Games two and three of the series are on March 27th & 28th.

