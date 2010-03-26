LSU Police veteran files bias lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A 22-year veteran of the LSU Police Department has filed suit against the university, claiming she was denied the position of chief of police because she is a woman.

Maj. Martha Helen Haire, who holds a bachelor's and master's degree, alleges in lawsuit that she was "clearly qualified for the position."

The suit was filed in state district court Thursday.

Haire also claims she has been "subjected to illegal retaliation/reprisal on account of her whistle-blowing activities consisting of protesting and opposing gender-based discrimination in the workplace."

LSU spokeswoman Christine Calogne said the school does not comment on pending litigation.

Lawrence Rabalais was named the university's interim police chief in August despite not having a college degree.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.2theadvocate.com

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.