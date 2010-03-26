Cisco sentenced to 90 years in prison - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cisco sentenced to 90 years in prison

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It was a triple murder that has for years been as a sort of specter looming over the lives of three families and the community--the 1997 murders at KK's Corner.

Thomas Frank Cisco had been found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to die but on appeal his conviction was thrown out. Finally after some five years in limbo Cisco has had his day in court.

The murders at KK's Corner went unsolved for more than a year and then-- Cisco was arrested for the killings of Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBouef and Nicole Guidry-- three young people shot to death, their bodies left in the cooler of the convenience store. Cisco was convicted and sentenced to die but on appeal granted a new trial. And more legal issues surfaced causing the case to be transferred from the Calcasieu District Attorney to the State Attorney General's office.

Now at long last Cisco has been allowed to plead guilty to three counts of manslaughter. Assistant attorney general David Caldwell says the families agreed to the plea because Cisco will spend ninety years in prison with no appeal and they may get some closure. " I think that everyone needs to understand as a result of the plea today that Thomas Cisco will die in Angola. Mrs. LeBouef and her testimony was most telling about how she has been in a prison without bars for this past fourteen years and so part of why this was done to allow these families and this parish some sense of closure."

As judge Robert Wyatt prepared to pass sentence family members of the victims were allowed to address Cisco-- they held nothing back as they shared with him the anguish and misery inflicted upon their families. Marty LeBouef's mother Janila sobbed as she told him how her grief had rendered her dysfunctional and mentally ill. She says she's always wanted to speak to Cisco. "I have no hatred towards him in fact I feel sorry for him. I have to forgive him in order for God to forgive me and I do, I forgive him."

 Janila's sister Patsy Young says the death of Marty has changed family members lives forever, especially for Janila: "She has screamed til she's almost passed out to the point where I thought she was going to have a stroke. She's been in mental wards. She's under psychiatric care and has been ever since this happened. I think this day probably helped her more than anything that she actually got to talk to Cisco face to face and tell him how she felt."

The victims' family members also expressed their disgust that Cisco has yet to tell who else was involved in the murders. Caldwell says they are still hopeful that one day whoever else was involved can be brought to justice.

Prosecutors say Cisco won't become eligible for release from prison until he is 104 years old. He's 41 years old right now and will be given credit for time served since the murders.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly