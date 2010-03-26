It's the end of an era for Calcasieu Parish government - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

It's the end of an era for Calcasieu Parish government

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

 LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KPLC) -It is the end of an era in Calcasieu Parish. Tonight was the last meeting for long time administrator Mark McMurry as well as his assistant Coleen Clark.

After more than three decades and almost 1800 Thursday night meetings Mark McMurry and his assistant Coleen Clark are retiring and this was their last meeting as administrative staff members. Each has been formally recognized a variety of ways but at this meeting McMurry received the parish's highest honor-- the Eagle award.

As well, jurors had high praise for the administrator who many believe deserves a lot of credit for the progress Calcasieu Parish has enjoyed. Said Juror Elizabeth Griffin, "I have learned so much from you."

 Juror Francis Andrepont told McMurry, "The three words that really come to mind about you--one was tact, diplomacy and well informed on issues."

 Juror Shannon Spell, who is one of the newer jurors, with only two years in office said, "It's very obvious that you have served the entire parish with your efforts. But I think it's very important that people of Ward 1 know that in my experience over the last two years, you have served that community as well."

 Juror Chris Landry told McMurry he has been a major influence. "I think that you probably have had the most influence on this parish that anybody has probably had for the last 100 years. And maybe that far into the future. I don't know that people, the average person really realizes that, I mean you really have. You've had a big influence on the parish and I thank you."

 McMurry expressed his thanks as well. "Hopefully there's a blueprint there for even greater things yet to come that you all will have opportunities to be a part of and to continue that process of making life better for the people we serve. I can't thank you and your predecessors enough for giving me that opportunity."

 McMurry's last day is Thursday April 1ST.  McMurry AND Clark will be succeeded by Bryan Beam and his assistant Jessica Williamson.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly