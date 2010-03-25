Man captured after high speed chase

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A man who led police on a chase down Interstate 10 before ditching his car and fleeing was captured late on Thursday night.



Around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies tried to make a routine traffic stop near mile marker 12 between Vinton and Sulphur for a driver who was speeding.



Deputies say the driver who was heading eastbound refused to stop, and a high speed chase ensued. At some point during the pursuit, both the Lake Charles Police and State Police assisted before the driver ditched the vehicle near mile marker 36 and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.



After the man ditched the car and ran, detectives found 123 pounds of marijuana inside of the automobile.



Around 11:00 p.m. deputies caught up with the man walking along the Interstate about a mile east from where he ditched his car.



The driver of the car, 36-year-old Juan Ramos of Houston, Texas has been arrested and is being charged with numerous traffic violations, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of marijuana over 60 pounds.



