Crackdown on Crime - Shop Rite Tattooed Robber

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - He may have been wearing a red hooded sweat shirt, but this man was masquerading as the big bad wolf. Armed with a knife police say he wanted one thing.

"He demanded the money from the clerk, the store clerk complied and he fled in a north east direction," said Sgt. Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police.  

It didn't take long for him to get the cash. He was inn and out within seconds. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on February 27th at the Shop Rite gas station/convenience store on Lake Street. Though it may be hard to see in the surveillance video: police say the suspect is a black male, who had his face covered with a black bandana.  

It was probably a good idea in theory to wear the bandana, however police say it failed to cover up the tattoo underneath the corner of his left eye - the tattoo of a fleur de les.

"That is going to be unique in comparison to most people in the public and that's what we're letting our public know is... If they know someone who has a tattoo or sees a tattoo of a fleur de les under someone's left eye and fits the description of our suspect - please contact us or Crime Stoppers for a reward," said Sgt. Kraus. 

The suspect stands approximately 5'10" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information can call Lake Charles Police at 491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

