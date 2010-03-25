Jindal issues partial spending freeze

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal has partially frozen state spending on travel, supplies, contracts and other services in agencies under his control.



Jindal ordered the limited spending freeze Thursday as he prepares to cope with an expected multimillion deficit for the current budget year, which ends June 30. Estimates of the deficit range from $100 million to as much as $400 million.



The executive order contains a list of exemptions, allowing travel and supply purchases considered essential for law enforcement, prisons, the Louisiana National Guard, education operations and more. Hurricane recovery efforts, statewide elected officials' duties and tax collection efforts also are among the three pages of exemptions.



Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.