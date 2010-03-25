Woman Arrested for ID Theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles, LA – Late last year, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation regarding forgery of an 88 year old man's check. It was learned Janice Skipper (aka Janice Kitchen & aka Janice Spears), 32, of Sulphur, used the victim's check to buy a cell phone at a cost of over $600.

Further investigation revealed in January of this year Skipper also used the victim's credit card to make various purchases in excess of $1,200. She also obtained a Wal-Mart credit card in the victim's name and used it to purchase over $500 of merchandise in the Baton Rouge area.

On March 19th Skipper was arrested by deputies at a local restaurant. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with identity theft; 6 counts of theft; forgery; and exploitation of the infirmed. Judge Michael Canaday set her bond at $75,500.

CPSO Detective Rich Callier is the lead investigator on this case.