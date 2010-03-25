By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Long Term Recovery Group and the City of Lake Charles are hosting the 3rd Annual Disaster Recovery Summit. The summit will take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center and this year's summit is entitled "Moving Forward...From Theory to Practice".

The group was formed after Hurricane Katrina, and it is designed to provide recovery efforts for the benefit of the residents of Calcasieu Parish.

Roy Kindrick from the Western Community Policing Institute was the guest speaker and said. "we have a belief that every person has a responsibility to be prepared in a disaster".

The summit continues on Friday and will focus on effective case strategies. The time is from 8am to noon.

