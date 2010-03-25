Class Act Award winner honored

By Cynthia Arceneaux - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Every month, KPLC honors a teacher with the Class Act Award. On Thursday morning, we handed out the award to William Bundy of Oak Park Elementary School. Bundy is no stranger to awards. He's been named Calcasieu Parish's Elementary teacher of the year, and will soon be competing on the regional level. Bundy teaches fourth grade, and helped his school raise over $45,000 to send students to the inauguration ceremony for President Barack Obama last year. KPLC surprised him while he was teaching a math class on Thursday morning. We will be following his chances to become Regional Teacher of the Year in later months.
Congratulations to William Bundy, KPLC's Class Act Award Winner for the month of April.
Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.