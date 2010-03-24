MSU baseball loses by one run again

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Six times.

That's how many times the Cowboy baseball team has lost games by just a run this season.

For the second consecutive game, they lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks by a run. Arkansas won by the final of 7-6.

This was the eighth time this season McNeese has played in a game that was decided by just one run. They are 2-6 in those contests.

It wasn't looking good early as Arkansas put up four runs in the first two innings off of starter Taylor Ducoff.

But the Pokes were able to come back later in the game, scoring one run in the second and three runs in the third to tie the game.

This loss drops the Cowboys' overall record to 8-11.

MSU will now welcome Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to Lake Charles for a three-game weekend series. Games will be played from March 26th-28th at Cowboy Diamond.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.