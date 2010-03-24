97th Law Enforcement Graduation Ceremony

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There are some new law enforcement officers that will be protecting our communities in Southwest Louisiana.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy hosted their 97 Basic Law Enforcement Graduation Ceremony. The event took place in the Jean Lafitte Room at The Lake Charles Civic Center.

The room was filled with police officials and friends and families of the graduates. There were 26 cadets representing ten agencies from the 5 parish area. Ben Hare, who will be working in the Corrections Division of the CPSO says, "I feel great, it took awhile to get here, went through four years of college, then learned I had to go through another 11 weeks of the Police Academy...so it feels great, graduating finally."

Each member of the class totaled over 360 hours of training which really paid off as SGT Ben Angerstein of the CPSO exclaimed, "they did all the hard work now its time to reap the benefits , go back to their respective agencies, and continue to learn and continue to train."

There were also special awards given out to individuals for their high honors:

ACADEMIC AWARD: Anna Stillings-LCPD

DEFENSIVE TACTICS AWARD: Glen Martin-Sulphur PD

FIRE ARMS: 1ST PLACE: Logan Jasker-CPSO 2ND PLACE: John Melton: CPSO and 3RD PLACE: Lanee Grant-Beauregard Sheriff's Office

CLASS PRESIDENT(voted on by entire class): Benjamin Wild-LCPD

AGENCIES IN ATTENDANCE: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, McNeese PD, Lake Arthur PD, Westlake PD, DeRidder PD, Sulphur PD, and Beauregard Sheriff's Office.

