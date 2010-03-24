Sulphur man arrested for soliciting a minor via computer

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles, LA – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice Division began an investigation of William J. Carey, 30, of Sulphur, after learning he had been having sexually explicit conversations with a 15 year old girl via text messaging.



The investigation revealed Carey first began using the website, My Space, to talk with the girl, and then started texting messages to her cell phone. Carey made arrangements to pick up the girl at her house and drive her to Texas for the day. The girl became alarmed and called the Sheriff's Office to report the meeting arrangements.



On March 23, CPSO Vice Detective Chris Romero and State Trooper Ben LaPoint of the LSP ICAC Task Force made the arrest at the home of the girl when Carey arrived to pick her up.



He was charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.