Pokes lose to Razorbacks by a run

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Much like their game against the defending national champion LSU Tigers, the Pokes came up one run short.

For the second-straight time this season, the McNeese State baseball team lost by a run to an SEC opponent. This time they were defeated by the Arkansas Razorbacks, 3-2.

Steven Irvine led the way for MSU. He went 2-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Matt Click got the loss, but he did not pitch poorly for the Cowboys. He gave up three runs on six hits in six innings of work. He also struck out four Razorbacks.

Now McNeese is 0-2 against the SEC this season, after dropping another one-run decision to LSU. That game was back on February 24th when the Pokes lost 2-1 in Baton Rouge.

The Cowboys' overall record is now 8-10.

Game two of the series is on Wednesday, March 24th.

